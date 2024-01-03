Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $1.69 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $136.28M. ADCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.24% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 78.7% up since then. When we look at Adc Therapeutics SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 531.16K.

Analysts gave the Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ADCT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adc Therapeutics SA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

Instantly ADCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.81%, with the 5-day performance at 14.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is 103.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.11 days.

Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adc Therapeutics SA share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.40% over the past 6 months, a -19.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adc Therapeutics SA will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -67.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.39 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Adc Therapeutics SA’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $18.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.8 million and $18.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -78.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 85.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Adc Therapeutics SA earnings to decrease by -17.89%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.80% per year.

ADCT Dividends

Adc Therapeutics SA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 02.

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.61% of Adc Therapeutics SA shares while 50.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.82%. There are 50.42% institutions holding the Adc Therapeutics SA stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 17.42% of the shares, roughly 14.05 million ADCT shares worth $30.21 million.

Prosight Management, Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.92% or 5.58 million shares worth $12.01 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $2.66 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $1.93 million.