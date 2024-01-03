Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $4.77 changed hands at -$0.13 or -2.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $690.55M. ADPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.21% off its 52-week high of $10.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 45.28% up since then. When we look at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ADPT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Instantly ADPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.49 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.65%, with the 5-day performance at -3.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) is 8.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.5 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.59% over the past 6 months, a 3.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp will fall -3.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $49.67 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $45.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.2 million and $37.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.30%. The 2024 estimates are for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp earnings to increase by 1.71%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.60% per year.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 12 and February 16.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp shares while 96.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.83%. There are 96.09% institutions holding the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 20.72% of the shares, roughly 29.99 million ADPT shares worth $143.07 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.46% or 12.25 million shares worth $58.43 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.41 million shares estimated at $54.41 million under it, the former controlled 7.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $18.79 million.