Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.07. With the company’s per share price at $4.23 changed hands at $0.39 or 10.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $244.96M. ABOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.38% off its 52-week high of $11.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.81, which suggests the last value was 57.21% up since then. When we look at Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 536.00K.

Analysts gave the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ABOS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Instantly ABOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.28 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 added 10.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.16%, with the 5-day performance at 18.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) is 76.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.72% over the past 6 months, a -4.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.70% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings to decrease by -2.76%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 13.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.15% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 83.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.78%. There are 83.38% institutions holding the Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 16.88% of the shares, roughly 9.77 million ABOS shares worth $47.0 million.

Deep Track Capital, Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 3.92 million shares worth $18.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.2 million shares estimated at $8.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $2.36 million.