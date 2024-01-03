Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.65M. ACON’s current price is a discount, trading about -1085.0% off its 52-week high of $2.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 10.0% up since then. When we look at Aclarion Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

Analysts gave the Aclarion Inc (ACON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ACON as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aclarion Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Instantly ACON was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2290 on Tuesday, 01/02/24 subtracted -3.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s 5-day performance at -9.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) is -25.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1250.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

Aclarion Inc (ACON) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 400.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aclarion Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023 will be $150k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 552.20%.

ACON Dividends

Aclarion Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.14% of Aclarion Inc shares while 6.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.86%. There are 6.89% institutions holding the Aclarion Inc stock share, with Captrust Financial Advisors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.29% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million ACON shares worth $0.24 million.

HRT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 50081.0 shares worth $34555.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 1800.0 shares estimated at $1242.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.