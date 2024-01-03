A Review of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 0.46 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.50 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $398.99M. URG’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.0% off its 52-week high of $1.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 45.33% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

With action -4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.60%, with the 5-day performance at -4.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -4.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.76 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 47.06% over the past 6 months, a -50.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ur-Energy Inc. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 92,005.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.18 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ur-Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $13.1 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 309.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.75%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 57.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.68%. There are 57.65% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 9.87% of the shares, roughly 26.25 million URG shares worth $39.9 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.90% or 18.35 million shares worth $27.89 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 14.82 million shares estimated at $22.53 million under it, the former controlled 5.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 5.29% of the shares, roughly 14.08 million shares worth around $21.4 million.