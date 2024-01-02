Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 0.53 million Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.29 changed hands at -$0.06 or -2.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $316.87M. XERS’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.06% off its 52-week high of $3.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 57.64% up since then. When we look at Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended XERS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Instantly XERS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.44 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.37%, with the 5-day performance at 9.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) is 23.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.94 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.03% over the past 6 months, a 36.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.56%. The 2024 estimates are for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 44.00%.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.60% of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc shares while 42.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.87%. There are 42.18% institutions holding the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.76% of the shares, roughly 9.33 million XERS shares worth $24.46 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 6.95 million shares worth $18.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.11 million shares estimated at $10.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 3.04 million shares worth around $6.91 million.