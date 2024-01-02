Will Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) In 2024 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.97M. MTNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -304.55% off its 52-week high of $0.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.47 million.

Analysts gave the Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MTNB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Instantly MTNB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2590 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.76%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) is 8.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MTNB’s forecast low is $0.30 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -354.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc will fall -50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -65.50% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.10%. The 2024 estimates are for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -9.60%.

MTNB Dividends

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 13 and March 18.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.91% of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares while 12.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.58%. There are 12.22% institutions holding the Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 4.03% of the shares, roughly 8.75 million MTNB shares worth $1.89 million.

Sargent Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.81% or 3.92 million shares worth $0.85 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 6.02 million shares estimated at $1.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $0.51 million.