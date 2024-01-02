Why To Invest In PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.57. With the company’s per share price at $1.00 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.06M. PLBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -280.0% off its 52-week high of $3.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 57.0% up since then. When we look at PLBY Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 630.55K.

Analysts gave the PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PLBY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PLBY Group Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Instantly PLBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.64%, with the 5-day performance at 25.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 88.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.91 days.

PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PLBY Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.48% over the past 6 months, a -1,146.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -18.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PLBY Group Inc will rise 40.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.02 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that PLBY Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $68.52 million and $56.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -50.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -38.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for PLBY Group Inc earnings to increase by 52.22%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.96% of PLBY Group Inc shares while 32.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.66%. There are 32.66% institutions holding the PLBY Group Inc stock share, with Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.37% of the shares, roughly 14.31 million PLBY shares worth $24.04 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.49% or 2.58 million shares worth $4.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $1.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.05 million.