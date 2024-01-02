Why To Invest In iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: IQ) Stock?

In the latest trading session,, 2.01 million iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.75 changed hands at -$0.13 or -2.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.48B. IQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.21% off its 52-week high of $7.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.94, which suggests the last value was 17.05% up since then. When we look at iQIYI Inc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.89 million.

Analysts gave the iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.68. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended IQ as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iQIYI Inc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.02 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.68%, with the 5-day performance at 1.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ) is 5.77% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 46.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IQ’s forecast low is $35.67 with $71.34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1401.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -650.95% for it to hit the projected low.

iQIYI Inc ADR (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iQIYI Inc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.06% over the past 6 months, a 1,900.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iQIYI Inc ADR will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.11 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that iQIYI Inc ADR’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 billion and $1.17 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for iQIYI Inc ADR earnings to increase by 93.75%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.50% per year.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 20 and February 26.

iQIYI Inc ADR (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of iQIYI Inc ADR shares while 58.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.45%. There are 58.32% institutions holding the iQIYI Inc ADR stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.85% of the shares, roughly 42.22 million IQ shares worth $225.47 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.28% or 19.8 million shares worth $105.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 15.19 million shares estimated at $81.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 6.04 million shares worth around $38.27 million.