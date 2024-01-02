Why Should You Invest In British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI)?

In the latest trading session,, 2.43 million British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $29.72 changing hands around $0.43 or 1.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $66.28B. BTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.11% off its 52-week high of $40.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.35, which suggests the last value was 4.61% up since then. When we look at British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 million.

Analysts gave the British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. British American Tobacco Plc ADR’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Instantly BTI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 29.71 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.45%, with the 5-day performance at 1.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) is -6.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BTI’s forecast low is $23.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.61% for it to hit the projected low.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the British American Tobacco Plc ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.67% over the past 6 months, a 4.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.31%. The 2024 estimates are for British American Tobacco Plc ADR earnings to increase by 5.08%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.80% per year.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco Plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 10.19% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.03. It is important to note, however, that the 10.19% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.27% of British American Tobacco Plc ADR shares while 7.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.55%. There are 7.53% institutions holding the British American Tobacco Plc ADR stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.03% of the shares, roughly 22.96 million BTI shares worth $762.2 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.75% or 16.68 million shares worth $553.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 11.72 million shares estimated at $367.99 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 0.43% of the shares, roughly 9.59 million shares worth around $301.14 million.