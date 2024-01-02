Why Investors Should Stick to Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.35% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.37M. DCFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -900.0% off its 52-week high of $2.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

Analysts gave the Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DCFC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tritium DCFC Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2500 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.90%, with the 5-day performance at 10.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is 29.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tritium DCFC Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.82% over the past 6 months, a 47.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 82.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $337.6 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tritium DCFC Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $53.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.54 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 82.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.09%.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.76% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares while 12.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.15%. There are 12.69% institutions holding the Tritium DCFC Limited stock share, with Varley Holdings Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.79% of the shares, roughly 15.67 million DCFC shares worth $3.45 million.

Riverstone Holdings Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 7.54 million shares worth $1.66 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and NexPoint Climate Tech Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $22237.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, NexPoint Climate Tech Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 30000.0 shares worth around $6599.0.