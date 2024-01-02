Why Investors Should Stick to Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) Stock in 2024

In the last trading session, 8.32 million Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $209.88M. EOSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -419.27% off its 52-week high of $5.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 14.68% up since then. When we look at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.31 million.

Analysts gave the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.67. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EOSE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Instantly EOSE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.35%, with the 5-day performance at -1.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) is -1.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.29 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -74.88% over the past 6 months, a 43.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc will rise 63.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.05 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.67 million and $3.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 239.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 287.10%.

The 2024 estimates are for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc earnings to increase by 47.34%.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.04% of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares while 47.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.80%. There are 47.31% institutions holding the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc stock share, with Legal & General Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.14% of the shares, roughly 8.22 million EOSE shares worth $35.68 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.07% or 8.13 million shares worth $35.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF. With 4.01 million shares estimated at $17.42 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $8.81 million.