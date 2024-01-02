When Will RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ: RNXT) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.56. With the company’s per share price at $2.29 changed hands at $0.82 or 55.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.48M. RNXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.66% off its 52-week high of $5.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 76.86% up since then. When we look at RenovoRx Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.73K.

Analysts gave the RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RNXT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RenovoRx Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) trade information

Instantly RNXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 169.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.35 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 55.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.55%, with the 5-day performance at 169.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) is 236.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70620.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.1 days.

RenovoRx Inc (RNXT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RenovoRx Inc will fall -30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.60% for the next quarter.

The 2024 estimates are for RenovoRx Inc earnings to increase by 7.34%.

RNXT Dividends

RenovoRx Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 29 and March 04.

RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.95% of RenovoRx Inc shares while 3.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.09%. There are 3.40% institutions holding the RenovoRx Inc stock share, with Cohen, Lawrence, B. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.91% of the shares, roughly 97165.0 RNXT shares worth $0.22 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.52% or 55483.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 37328.0 shares estimated at $84361.0 under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 29844.0 shares worth around $55509.0.