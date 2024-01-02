When Will Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session,, 4.32 million Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $21.84 changing hands around $0.31 or 1.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $41.82B. KVUE’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.29% off its 52-week high of $27.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.82, which suggests the last value was 18.41% up since then. When we look at Kenvue Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 22.20 million.

Analysts gave the Kenvue Inc (KVUE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended KVUE as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kenvue Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Instantly KVUE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 21.85 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.44%, with the 5-day performance at 2.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) is 6.85% up.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.8 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Kenvue Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.88 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.80%.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 1.56% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.34. It is important to note, however, that the 1.56% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.52% of Kenvue Inc shares while 87.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.99%. There are 87.75% institutions holding the Kenvue Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 7.66% of the shares, roughly 146.65 million KVUE shares worth $3.18 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.09% or 97.43 million shares worth $2.11 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 53.56 million shares estimated at $1.16 billion under it, the former controlled 2.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 41.41 million shares worth around $898.69 million.