What Is The Performance Outlook For Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 18.45 million Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s per share price at $13.34 changed hands at -$2.79 or -17.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19B. HUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.54% off its 52-week high of $22.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.00, which suggests the last value was 70.01% up since then. When we look at Hut 8 Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Analysts gave the Hut 8 Corp (HUT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HUT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hut 8 Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.42 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -17.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 213.88%, with the 5-day performance at 1.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) is 36.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.37 days.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hut 8 Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.15% over the past 6 months, a 136.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hut 8 Corp will rise 93.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -114.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -48.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.94 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hut 8 Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $25.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.83 million and $21.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.00%. The 2024 estimates are for Hut 8 Corp earnings to increase by 111.20%.

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.58% of Hut 8 Corp shares while 8.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.94%. There are 8.46% institutions holding the Hut 8 Corp stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.09% of the shares, roughly 6.86 million HUT shares worth $22.63 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.57% or 3.47 million shares worth $11.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. With 6.91 million shares estimated at $16.8 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $22.41 million.