Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) Stock Forecast For 2024: $66.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session,, 3.23 million Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.53 changing hands around $0.31 or 0.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $179.88B. WFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.5% off its 52-week high of $50.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $35.25, which suggests the last value was 28.83% up since then. When we look at Wells Fargo & Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.71 million.

Analysts gave the Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.82. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended WFC as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wells Fargo & Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Instantly WFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 49.67 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.63%, with the 5-day performance at 0.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) is 11.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WFC’s forecast low is $43.00 with $66.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -33.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wells Fargo & Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.12% over the past 6 months, a 61.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wells Fargo & Co. will rise 106.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.34 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Wells Fargo & Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.66 billion and $20.73 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.15%. The 2024 estimates are for Wells Fargo & Co. earnings to increase by 57.74%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.67% per year.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on January 12. The 2.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.30. It is important to note, however, that the 2.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Co. shares while 75.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.32%. There are 75.27% institutions holding the Wells Fargo & Co. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 18.13% of the shares, roughly 330.55 million WFC shares worth $14.11 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.75% or 268.9 million shares worth $11.48 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 117.01 million shares estimated at $4.99 billion under it, the former controlled 6.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 4.90% of the shares, roughly 89.34 million shares worth around $3.81 billion.