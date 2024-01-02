Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session,, 2.02 million Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $90.53 changing hands around $0.24 or 0.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $165.69B. DIS’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.54% off its 52-week high of $118.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $78.73, which suggests the last value was 13.03% up since then. When we look at Walt Disney Co’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.54 million.

Analysts gave the Walt Disney Co (DIS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.78. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended DIS as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Walt Disney Co’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Instantly DIS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 91.27 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.26%, with the 5-day performance at -0.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is -2.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DIS’s forecast low is $63.00 with $120.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Walt Disney Co (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Walt Disney Co share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.03% over the past 6 months, a 16.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -29.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Walt Disney Co will rise 5.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.84 billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Walt Disney Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $22.39 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.23%. The 2024 estimates are for Walt Disney Co earnings to increase by 15.94%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.96% per year.

DIS Dividends

Walt Disney Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 12. The 0.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.39. It is important to note, however, that the 0.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.