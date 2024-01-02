Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.44 million Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $0.60 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.33M. VRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -370.0% off its 52-week high of $2.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 3.33% up since then. When we look at Vroom Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the Vroom Inc. (VRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VRM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vroom Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Instantly VRM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7798 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.93%, with the 5-day performance at -19.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) is -10.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.23 days.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vroom Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.16% over the past 6 months, a 35.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vroom Inc. will rise 18.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vroom Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $234.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $209.35 million and $239.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.26%. The 2024 estimates are for Vroom Inc. earnings to increase by 24.14%.

VRM Dividends

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.09% of Vroom Inc. shares while 44.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.31%. There are 44.87% institutions holding the Vroom Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.47% of the shares, roughly 6.25 million VRM shares worth $9.0 million.

Nisa Investment Advisors, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.70% or 3.78 million shares worth $5.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. With 4.33 million shares estimated at $6.24 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $2.42 million.