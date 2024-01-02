Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session,, 7.59 million Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.71 changing hands around $2.27 or 26.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $471.13M. VYGR’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.89% off its 52-week high of $14.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.61, which suggests the last value was 47.62% up since then. When we look at Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.98K.

Analysts gave the Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.71. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended VYGR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

Instantly VYGR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 26.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.72 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 26.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.87%, with the 5-day performance at 26.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) is 47.49% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VYGR’s forecast low is $9.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Voyager Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.82% over the past 6 months, a 189.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Voyager Therapeutics Inc will rise 3.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -122.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 304.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.56 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $3.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was -$1.55 million and $150.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -458.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -97.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.45%. The 2024 estimates are for Voyager Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 194.81%.