Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 10.67 million Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.40 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.69M. VLD’s last price was a discount, traded about -887.5% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was -2.5% down since then. When we look at Velo3D Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

Analysts gave the Velo3D Inc (VLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended VLD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Velo3D Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) trade information

Instantly VLD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -4.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.79%, with the 5-day performance at -18.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) is -61.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.9 days.

Velo3D Inc (VLD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Velo3D Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $20.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.78 million and $26.06 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.80%.

The 2024 estimates are for Velo3D Inc earnings to decrease by -13.82%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.00% per year.

VLD Dividends

Velo3D Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 06.

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.62% of Velo3D Inc shares while 46.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.41%. There are 46.32% institutions holding the Velo3D Inc stock share, with Deer Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 19.24% of the shares, roughly 37.86 million VLD shares worth $81.79 million.

VK Services, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.43% or 30.35 million shares worth $65.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.18 million shares estimated at $12.77 million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $10.35 million.