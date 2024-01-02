U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 13.97 million U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.18 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.63M. UCAR’s last price was a discount, traded about -41566.67% off its 52-week high of $75.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at U Power Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Instantly UCAR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2300 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.58%, with the 5-day performance at -2.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) is -88.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

UCAR Dividends

U Power Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 71.39% of U Power Ltd shares while 0.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.79%. There are 0.23% institutions holding the U Power Ltd stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 38122.0 UCAR shares worth $0.27 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 25000.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.