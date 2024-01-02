The Stock Of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $22.00 Per Share By 2024.

In the last trading session, 7.61 million Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.08. With the company’s per share price at $19.32 changed hands at -$2.58 or -11.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $686.63M. AAOI’s last price was a discount, traded about -24.64% off its 52-week high of $24.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 91.72% up since then. When we look at Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.51 million.

Analysts gave the Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.75. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AAOI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $AAON, Inc..

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Instantly AAOI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 23.66 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -11.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 922.22%, with the 5-day performance at -6.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) is 29.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AAOI’s forecast low is $20.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied Optoelectronics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 224.16% over the past 6 months, a 51.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -10.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for Applied Optoelectronics Inc earnings to increase by 51.82%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

AAOI Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.