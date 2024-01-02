Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.68 million Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.06 or -16.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.55M. TENX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1492.59% off its 52-week high of $4.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 44.44% up since then. When we look at Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.17 million.

Analysts gave the Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TENX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Instantly TENX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3416 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -16.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.67%, with the 5-day performance at -6.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) is -24.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenax Therapeutics Inc will rise 94.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.05%. The 2024 estimates are for Tenax Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 95.65%.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.33% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc shares while 2.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.68%. There are 2.61% institutions holding the Tenax Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Corient Private Wealth LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.80% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million TENX shares worth $57438.0.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.40% or 95122.0 shares worth $28536.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 8691.0 shares estimated at $2607.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1521.0 shares worth around $551.0.