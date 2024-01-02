Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 1.84 million Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $1.45 changed hands at $0.09 or 6.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.26M. TAOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -603.45% off its 52-week high of $10.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.11, which suggests the last value was 23.45% up since then. When we look at Taoping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 169.67K.

Analysts gave the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TAOP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Taoping Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Instantly TAOP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 6.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.71%, with the 5-day performance at 12.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is 0.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.02 days.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 109.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $24.85 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 109.30%.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.65% of Taoping Inc. shares while 0.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.07%. There are 0.05% institutions holding the Taoping Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 2971.0 TAOP shares worth $1979.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 2163.0 shares worth $1441.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2608.0 shares estimated at $6154.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 374.0 shares worth around $261.0.