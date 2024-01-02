Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.38 million Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.09. With the company’s per share price at $2.61 changed hands at -$0.22 or -7.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. SMMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.46% off its 52-week high of $5.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 52.11% up since then. When we look at Summit Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMMT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Summit Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

Instantly SMMT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.87 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -7.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.59%, with the 5-day performance at 9.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) is 33.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.12 days.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -92.30% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.55 million and $192k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.32%.

SMMT Dividends

Summit Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 83.20% of Summit Therapeutics Inc shares while 4.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.50%. There are 4.79% institutions holding the Summit Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.26% of the shares, roughly 8.76 million SMMT shares worth $21.99 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.90% or 6.3 million shares worth $15.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.66 million shares estimated at $9.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $4.31 million.