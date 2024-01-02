Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Magic Empire Global Ltd

In the latest trading session,, 0.76 million Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.27 changing hands around $0.09 or 7.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $25.73M. MEGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -357.48% off its 52-week high of $5.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 43.31% up since then. When we look at Magic Empire Global Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 218.35K.

Instantly MEGL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 47.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 7.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.30%, with the 5-day performance at 47.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) is 44.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15590.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.17 days.

Magic Empire Global Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 0.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 58.44% of Magic Empire Global Ltd shares while 0.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.11%. There are 0.05% institutions holding the Magic Empire Global Ltd stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.11% of the shares, roughly 22255.0 MEGL shares worth $38501.0.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.05% or 10000.0 shares worth $17300.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

With 8293.0 shares estimated at $15507.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.