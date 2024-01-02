Stock Performance And Forecast For Wallbox N.V

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s per share price at $1.75 changed hands at -$0.11 or -5.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $343.73M. WBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -273.14% off its 52-week high of $6.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.24, which suggests the last value was 29.14% up since then. When we look at Wallbox N.V’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 912.33K.

Analysts gave the Wallbox N.V (WBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended WBX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wallbox N.V’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Instantly WBX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -5.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.12%, with the 5-day performance at -7.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) is 16.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.45 days.

Wallbox N.V (WBX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 114.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.57 million.

The 2024 estimates are for Wallbox N.V earnings to decrease by -75.76%.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 27 and March 02.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.11% of Wallbox N.V shares while 13.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.85%. There are 13.70% institutions holding the Wallbox N.V stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.26% of the shares, roughly 3.92 million WBX shares worth $13.86 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.83% or 3.17 million shares worth $11.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 3.61 million shares estimated at $12.77 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $9.06 million.