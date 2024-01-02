Stock Performance And Forecast For Qurate Retail Inc

In the last trading session, 3.07 million Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.59. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at -$0.01 or -2.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $340.92M. QRTEA’s last price was a discount, traded about -222.73% off its 52-week high of $2.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 54.55% up since then. When we look at Qurate Retail Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.85 million.

Analysts gave the Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QRTEA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9486 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -2.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is -7.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Qurate Retail Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.55% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 26.40%.

The 2024 estimates are for Qurate Retail Inc earnings to increase by 109.16%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.60% per year.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.25% of Qurate Retail Inc shares while 71.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.15%. There are 71.71% institutions holding the Qurate Retail Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 9.33% of the shares, roughly 35.48 million QRTEA shares worth $35.12 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.32% or 35.41 million shares worth $35.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. With 10.11 million shares estimated at $10.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $5.91 million.