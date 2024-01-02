Stock Performance And Forecast For Mannkind Corp

In the latest trading session,, 3.82 million Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.90 changing hands around $0.26 or 7.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05B. MNKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -47.44% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Mannkind Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Analysts gave the Mannkind Corp (MNKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MNKD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mannkind Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Instantly MNKD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.14 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 7.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.25%, with the 5-day performance at 8.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 7.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MNKD’s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -156.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Mannkind Corp (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mannkind Corp share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.91% over the past 6 months, a 85.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mannkind Corp will rise 114.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.69 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mannkind Corp’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $60.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.06 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 54.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.35%. The 2024 estimates are for Mannkind Corp earnings to increase by 87.25%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.60% per year.

MNKD Dividends

Mannkind Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of Mannkind Corp shares while 52.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.69%. There are 52.31% institutions holding the Mannkind Corp stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.67% of the shares, roughly 20.57 million MNKD shares worth $83.72 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 15.31 million shares worth $62.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.98 million shares estimated at $46.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 7.76 million shares worth around $31.57 million.