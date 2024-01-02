Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session,, 3.09 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.61 changing hands around $0.06 or 0.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.29B. SWN’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.34% off its 52-week high of $7.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.57, which suggests the last value was 30.86% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.27 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.76 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.99%, with the 5-day performance at -0.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 0.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SWN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.70% over the past 6 months, a -52.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -30.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will fall -42.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -19.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -60.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.37 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.38 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -59.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.38%. The 2024 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to decrease by -51.99%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 89.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.24%. There are 89.70% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 110.71 million SWN shares worth $665.38 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 96.98 million shares worth $582.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 34.45 million shares estimated at $222.19 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.11% of the shares, roughly 34.24 million shares worth around $205.8 million.