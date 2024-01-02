Singlepoint Inc (AMEX: SING)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.02. With the company’s per share price at $2.15 changed hands at $0.21 or 10.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.43M. SING’s last price was a discount, traded about -40871.16% off its 52-week high of $880.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.68, which suggests the last value was 21.86% up since then. When we look at Singlepoint Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 149.69K.

Analysts gave the Singlepoint Inc (SING) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SING as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Singlepoint Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) trade information

Instantly SING was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.48 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 10.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.59%, with the 5-day performance at -1.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING) is -79.33% down.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.40%.

SING Dividends

Singlepoint Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Singlepoint Inc (AMEX:SING)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.25% of Singlepoint Inc shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.