Should You Invest In Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.66. With the company’s per share price at $0.74 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.48M. CARA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1587.84% off its 52-week high of $12.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the last value was 22.97% up since then. When we look at Cara Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 705.61K.

Analysts gave the Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CARA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cara Therapeutics Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) trade information

Instantly CARA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8000 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.08%, with the 5-day performance at 24.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) is -22.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CARA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1386.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cara Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.75% over the past 6 months, a -37.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cara Therapeutics Inc will rise 19.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -34.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.42 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cara Therapeutics Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.26 million and $6.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 188.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -65.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.05%. The 2024 estimates are for Cara Therapeutics Inc earnings to decrease by -28.43%.

CARA Dividends

Cara Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 04 and March 08.

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.55% of Cara Therapeutics Inc shares while 52.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.04%. There are 52.15% institutions holding the Cara Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.85% of the shares, roughly 3.7 million CARA shares worth $10.48 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.80% or 2.59 million shares worth $7.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $3.83 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $2.87 million.