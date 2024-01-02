SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session,, 2.65 million SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.17 changed hands at -$2.27 or -8.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.52B. S’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.12% off its 52-week high of $27.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.43, which suggests the last value was 50.62% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.73 million.

Analysts gave the SentinelOne Inc (S) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.09. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 32 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended S as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.94 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -8.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.28%, with the 5-day performance at -8.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is 31.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.

SentinelOne Inc (S) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SentinelOne Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 66.34% over the past 6 months, a 55.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SentinelOne Inc will rise 69.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $169.3 million. 23 analysts are of the opinion that SentinelOne Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $180.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $126.1 million and $133.39 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.60%.

The 2024 estimates are for SentinelOne Inc earnings to increase by 58.32%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.20% per year.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of SentinelOne Inc shares while 73.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.43%. There are 73.16% institutions holding the SentinelOne Inc stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 13.93% of the shares, roughly 34.65 million S shares worth $878.28 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 22.98 million shares worth $582.6 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2023 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.84 million shares estimated at $224.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $178.57 million.