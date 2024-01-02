SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch LAES Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.67 million SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.28 changed hands at -$0.12 or -8.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.20M. LAES’s last price was a discount, traded about -2126.56% off its 52-week high of $28.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 28.91% up since then. When we look at SEALSQ Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 974.89K.

Analysts gave the SEALSQ Corp (LAES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LAES as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SEALSQ Corp’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) trade information

Instantly LAES was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0300 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -8.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -91.69%, with the 5-day performance at 18.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) is 3.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

LAES Dividends

SEALSQ Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of SEALSQ Corp shares while 1.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.40%. There are 1.40% institutions holding the SEALSQ Corp stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 0.79% of the shares, roughly 59469.0 LAES shares worth $76120.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 28873.0 shares worth $36957.0 as of Sep 29, 2023.

With 71.0 shares estimated at $90.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.