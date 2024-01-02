Salem Media Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: SALM) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 1.01 million Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at -$0.16 or -28.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.62M. SALM’s last price was a discount, traded about -271.79% off its 52-week high of $1.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was -30.77% down since then. When we look at Salem Media Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.16K.

Analysts gave the Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SALM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Instantly SALM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6495 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -28.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.86%, with the 5-day performance at -27.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) is -33.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 73640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SALM’s forecast low is $2.50 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -989.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -541.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Salem Media Group Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.28% over the past 6 months, a -957.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.00%.

The 2024 estimates are for Salem Media Group Inc earnings to decrease by -1300.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

SALM Dividends

Salem Media Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11.

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.83% of Salem Media Group Inc shares while 14.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.87%. There are 14.12% institutions holding the Salem Media Group Inc stock share, with Verdad Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.01% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million SALM shares worth $0.83 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.27% or 0.71 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $0.4 million.