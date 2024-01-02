Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the latest trading session,, 2.14 million Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.88 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.96B. ROVR’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.02% off its 52-week high of $11.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.39, which suggests the last value was 68.84% up since then. When we look at Rover Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Analysts gave the Rover Group Inc (ROVR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.71. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ROVR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rover Group Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

With action -0.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR) is -0.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.89 days.

Rover Group Inc (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rover Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 121.14% over the past 6 months, a 153.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rover Group Inc will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.43 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Rover Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $51.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.95 million and $41.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.50%.

The 2024 estimates are for Rover Group Inc earnings to increase by 180.45%.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.36% of Rover Group Inc shares while 82.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.67%. There are 82.80% institutions holding the Rover Group Inc stock share, with Madrona Venture Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 14.75% of the shares, roughly 26.46 million ROVR shares worth $288.06 million.

Foundry Group Next, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.30% or 20.27 million shares worth $220.62 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.84 million shares estimated at $41.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 3.67 million shares worth around $39.95 million.