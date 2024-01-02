Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session,, 0.9 million Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.49 changing hands around $0.03 or 1.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $290.51M. REI’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.47% off its 52-week high of $2.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 8.05% up since then. When we look at Ring Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Analysts gave the Ring Energy Inc (REI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.33. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended REI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Instantly REI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.71%, with the 5-day performance at -2.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) is -10.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.43% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, REI’s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -134.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -134.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Ring Energy Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.62% over the past 6 months, a -33.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -30.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 100.74%. The 2024 estimates are for Ring Energy Inc earnings to decrease by -43.82%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.00% per year.