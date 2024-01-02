Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.18 million Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.01. With the company’s per share price at $6.03 changed hands at $0.52 or 9.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.72M. POL’s last price was a discount, traded about -611.44% off its 52-week high of $42.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 82.42% up since then. When we look at Polished.com Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Analysts gave the Polished.com Inc (POL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended POL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Polished.com Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) trade information

Instantly POL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 49.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.45 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 9.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.12%, with the 5-day performance at 49.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL) is 363.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.09 days.

Polished.com Inc (POL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.76 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Polished.com Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $120 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.07 million and $141.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.40%.

POL Dividends

Polished.com Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 20.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX:POL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.22% of Polished.com Inc shares while 11.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.94%.