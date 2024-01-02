PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2024 with $55.00 Per Share

In the latest trading session,, 3.16 million PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.06 changed hands at -$2.54 or -6.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.35B. PNM’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.98% off its 52-week high of $49.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $41.44, which suggests the last value was -6.09% down since then. When we look at PNM Resources Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 607.36K.

Analysts gave the PNM Resources Inc (PNM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PNM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PNM Resources Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) trade information

Instantly PNM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 42.25 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -6.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.12%, with the 5-day performance at -7.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) is -6.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PNM’s forecast low is $41.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.97% for it to hit the projected low.

PNM Resources Inc (PNM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PNM Resources Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.94% over the past 6 months, a 3.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $484.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that PNM Resources Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $560.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $575.81 million and $544.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.57%. The 2024 estimates are for PNM Resources Inc earnings to increase by 3.17%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.50% per year.

PNM Dividends

PNM Resources Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 06. The 3.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.47. It is important to note, however, that the 3.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.18% of PNM Resources Inc shares while 95.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.34%. There are 95.20% institutions holding the PNM Resources Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 13.02% of the shares, roughly 11.18 million PNM shares worth $438.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.93% or 9.38 million shares worth $367.85 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $105.21 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $104.96 million.