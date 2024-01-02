Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.98. With the company’s per share price at $2.10 changed hands at -$0.25 or -10.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $102.96M. PSNL’s last price was a discount, traded about -105.24% off its 52-week high of $4.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 57.62% up since then. When we look at Personalis Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.90K.

Analysts gave the Personalis Inc (PSNL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PSNL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Personalis Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.5.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL) trade information

Instantly PSNL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 39.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.38 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -10.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.06%, with the 5-day performance at 39.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL) is 40.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

Personalis Inc (PSNL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Personalis Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.70% over the past 6 months, a 9.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Personalis Inc will rise 25.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.62 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Personalis Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $18.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.72 million and $18.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.59%. The 2024 estimates are for Personalis Inc earnings to increase by 10.73%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13.70% per year.

PSNL Dividends

Personalis Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.24% of Personalis Inc shares while 67.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.65%. There are 67.11% institutions holding the Personalis Inc stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.79% of the shares, roughly 5.72 million PSNL shares worth $6.92 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.39% or 3.59 million shares worth $6.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 5.67 million shares estimated at $6.86 million under it, the former controlled 11.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 3.25% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $2.96 million.