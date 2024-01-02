Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session,, 0.72 million Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.53 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.19B. OPK’s current price is a discount, trading about -46.41% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 34.64% up since then. When we look at Opko Health Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Analysts gave the Opko Health Inc (OPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OPK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Opko Health Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

Instantly OPK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6600 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.66%, with the 5-day performance at -4.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is 5.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OPK’s forecast low is $2.00 with $8.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -455.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Opko Health Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.93% over the past 6 months, a 30.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Opko Health Inc will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $177.53 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Opko Health Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $193.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $185.4 million and $237.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.51%. The 2024 estimates are for Opko Health Inc earnings to increase by 43.48%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

OPK Dividends

Opko Health Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.21% of Opko Health Inc shares while 22.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.66%. There are 22.41% institutions holding the Opko Health Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 5.09% of the shares, roughly 39.31 million OPK shares worth $85.3 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 35.04 million shares worth $76.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 12.73 million shares estimated at $27.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $21.65 million.