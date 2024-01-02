Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 2.1 million Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $3.77 changed hands at -$0.93 or -19.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.15M. NVFY’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.7% off its 52-week high of $6.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 60.21% up since then. When we look at Nova Lifestyle Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 929.51K.

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Instantly NVFY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 115.43%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.38 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -19.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 73.41%, with the 5-day performance at 115.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) is 60.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 987.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.21 days.

NVFY Dividends

Nova Lifestyle Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 14.

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.64% of Nova Lifestyle Inc shares while 1.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.99%. There are 1.14% institutions holding the Nova Lifestyle Inc stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.37% of the shares, roughly 5489.0 NVFY shares worth $12295.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.29% or 4266.0 shares worth $9555.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 8036.0 shares estimated at $18000.0 under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.25% of the shares, roughly 3714.0 shares worth around $9767.0.