NKTX Stock: More Upside For Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX)?

In the last trading session, 2.76 million Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $6.60 changed hands at $0.38 or 6.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $323.86M. NKTX’s last price was a premium, traded about 2.27% off its 52-week high of $6.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 80.61% up since then. When we look at Nkarta Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.78 million.

Analysts gave the Nkarta Inc (NKTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NKTX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nkarta Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Instantly NKTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 68.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.84 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 6.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.18%, with the 5-day performance at 68.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) is 165.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.25 days.

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nkarta Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 201.37% over the past 6 months, a -8.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nkarta Inc will rise 17.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.80% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -319.81%. The 2024 estimates are for Nkarta Inc earnings to increase by 6.14%.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.03% of Nkarta Inc shares while 87.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.57%. There are 87.00% institutions holding the Nkarta Inc stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 15.91% of the shares, roughly 7.81 million NKTX shares worth $51.51 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.17% or 4.5 million shares worth $29.71 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $7.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $7.4 million.