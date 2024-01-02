Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -1.41% Decline

In the latest trading session,, 2.55 million Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $107.04 changed hands at -$1.53 or -1.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $162.91B. NKE’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.67% off its 52-week high of $131.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.66, which suggests the last value was 17.17% up since then. When we look at Nike, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.97 million.

Analysts gave the Nike, Inc. (NKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended NKE as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) trade information

Instantly NKE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 109.96 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -1.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.41%, with the 5-day performance at -0.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is -2.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $123.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NKE’s forecast low is $88.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nike, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.90% over the past 6 months, a 10.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.52%. The 2024 estimates are for Nike, Inc. earnings to increase by 12.27%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.17% per year.

NKE Dividends

Nike, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 19 and March 25. The 1.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.42. It is important to note, however, that the 1.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.41% of Nike, Inc. shares while 83.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.34%. There are 83.15% institutions holding the Nike, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.81% of the shares, roughly 107.81 million NKE shares worth $11.9 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.58% or 92.83 million shares worth $10.25 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 38.4 million shares estimated at $4.24 billion under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 29.34 million shares worth around $3.24 billion.