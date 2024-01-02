MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 13.88 million MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.33. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.17M. MYMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1046.15% off its 52-week high of $2.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 23.08% up since then. When we look at MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 973.74K.

Analysts gave the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MYMD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Instantly MYMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3555 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 4.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.50%, with the 5-day performance at 13.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD) is -10.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (MYMD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 179.90% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 73.50%.

MYMD Dividends

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.81% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 8.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.22%. There are 8.59% institutions holding the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 3.25% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million MYMD shares worth $2.19 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.63% or 1.18 million shares worth $1.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $1.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $0.55 million.