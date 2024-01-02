Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.78 million Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $14.29 changed hands at $0.17 or 1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.02M. MULN’s last price was a discount, traded about -75083.69% off its 52-week high of $10743.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.95, which suggests the last value was 51.36% up since then. When we look at Mullen Automotive Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.99 on Friday, 12/29/23 added 1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -99.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN) is -9.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mullen Automotive Inc will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 146.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Mullen Automotive Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $37.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 152.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.07%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 11 and January 15.