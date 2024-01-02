Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 3.47 million Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.41. With the company’s per share price at $3.20 changed hands at -$0.4 or -11.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.25M. MIGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.25% off its 52-week high of $4.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 86.56% up since then. When we look at Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 533.09K.

Analysts gave the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MIGI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Instantly MIGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 61.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.36 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -11.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 131.88%, with the 5-day performance at 61.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI) is 362.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84540.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 69.31% over the past 6 months, a 47.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.58%. The 2024 estimates are for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc earnings to increase by 7.69%.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.23% of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc shares while 6.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.18%. There are 6.09% institutions holding the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million MIGI shares worth $2.61 million.

Regal Partners Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.45% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 64344.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 27226.0 shares worth around $20626.0.