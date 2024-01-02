Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 143.74 million Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.32. With the company’s per share price at $23.49 changed hands at -$4.62 or -16.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.23B. MARA’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.25% off its 52-week high of $31.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.13, which suggests the last value was 86.68% up since then. When we look at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 99.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 49.99 million.

Analysts gave the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.56. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MARA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Instantly MARA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.30 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -16.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 586.84%, with the 5-day performance at -5.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) is 89.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.87 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 69.48% over the past 6 months, a 95.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc will rise 88.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 140.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 204.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $124.19 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $143.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.42 million and $51.13 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 337.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 179.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.62%. The 2024 estimates are for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 99.69%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.00% per year.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.67% of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares while 38.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.27%. There are 38.22% institutions holding the Marathon Digital Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 8.28% of the shares, roughly 17.52 million MARA shares worth $242.87 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.77% or 12.21 million shares worth $169.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.03 million shares estimated at $69.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $56.89 million.