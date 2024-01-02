LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 2.78 million LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s per share price at $0.62 changed hands at -$0.12 or -16.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.03M. LMFA’s last price was a discount, traded about -138.71% off its 52-week high of $1.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27, which suggests the last value was 56.45% up since then. When we look at LM Funding America Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 883.68K.

Analysts gave the LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LMFA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LM Funding America Inc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 35.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -16.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.68%, with the 5-day performance at 35.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 88.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

LM Funding America Inc (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LM Funding America Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.94% over the past 6 months, a 58.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 620.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that LM Funding America Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $234k and $188k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,265.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,768.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.52%. The 2024 estimates are for LM Funding America Inc earnings to increase by 34.08%.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 02.

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.58% of LM Funding America Inc shares while 8.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.91%. There are 8.45% institutions holding the LM Funding America Inc stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 0.18 million LMFA shares worth $0.13 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.68% or 99032.0 shares worth $69332.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.1 million shares estimated at $49174.0 under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 99032.0 shares worth around $69332.0.