Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA)

In the last trading session, 5.92 million Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.16. With the company’s per share price at $52.94 changed hands at -$1.97 or -3.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.04B. CVNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.23% off its 52-week high of $62.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.82, which suggests the last value was 92.78% up since then. When we look at Carvana Co.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.90 million.

Analysts gave the Carvana Co. (CVNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.26. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended CVNA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Carvana Co.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.9.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 60.49 on Friday, 12/29/23 subtracted -3.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1016.88%, with the 5-day performance at -9.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 65.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -43.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVNA’s forecast low is $15.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 71.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carvana Co. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 104.24% over the past 6 months, a 108.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Carvana Co. will fall -330.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.54 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Carvana Co.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.84 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -64.42%. The 2024 estimates are for Carvana Co. earnings to increase by 107.00%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 26.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.83% of Carvana Co. shares while 100.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.39%. There are 100.63% institutions holding the Carvana Co. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 12.18% of the shares, roughly 12.97 million CVNA shares worth $336.25 million.

Spruce House Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.39% or 10.0 million shares worth $259.2 million as of Jun 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.28 million shares estimated at $84.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $77.98 million.